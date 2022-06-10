CDS has been developed over several years, in consultation with the border industry.

The ambition is to provide a more secure and stable platform that has the capacity to grow, taking account of the increase in declarations following the UK’s departure from the EU.

The service is also more streamlined than CHIEF, with additional features which will make imports and exports easier for businesses.

Daphne Comber is the customs agency manager for Portico, which is located in Portsmouth International Port.

Portico, which is located in Portsmouth International Port, has been working closely with HMRC to ensure that its staff are trained and ready for the move from CHIEF to CDS.

Daphne Comber, customs agency manager at Portico, said: ‘Our team is fully prepared for the new system, so we’d encourage businesses to make contact with us now in advance of the 30 September.’