Birds Eye urgently recalling chicken nuggets over fears they may contain plastic

Have your say

Birds Eye is urgently recalling packs of chicken nuggets as they may contain small pieces of plastic.

The product recall was issued on the Food Standard’s Agency’s website yesterday.

Recall notice issued by Birds Eye for the chicken nuggets

A statement on the website reads: ‘Birds Eye is recalling Birds Eye 50 Chicken Nuggets with Golden Wholegrain because they may contain small pieces of plastic. The presence of plastic makes this product unsafe to eat.’

READ MORE: Hundreds of mourners across Portsmouth rally to attend funeral of 'quiet D-Day hero' Reg Tegg at Portchester

The affected products come with the following batch codes:

- L9208 W V124

- L9208 X V124

- L9208 Y V124

- L9208 Z V124

All of the affected batches also have the best before date of 16 October 2020.

No other batch codes or other Birds Eye products are affected, the company has said.

If you have bought any of the above batch codes do not eat them.

READ MORE: Good Manors Day Nursery in Fareham praised for being ‘exemplary’ in outstanding Ofsted report

Instead customers are adviser to return them to the store from they were bought from for a full refund.

Alternatively you can send batch code on packaging to:

Birds Eye Limited Freepost

ADM3939

London

SW1A 1YS

Make sure you return the products straight away if you have bought them.