Fareham's "oldest business" Birks of Fareham shuts after more than 100 years
A furniture store thought to be the oldest in Fareham has shut its doors after more than a century serving the local community.
Birks of Fareham furniture store at 134-136 West Street, Fareham closed on Thursday, February 1 for the final time.
Companies House shows that E.Birks Fareham - known more recently as Birks of Fareham - was established in 1946 but a sign in the shop's window reads "Fareham's oldest business. 1912 - 1946." The closure followed a closing down sale this week.
A statement of the business' Facebook page said: "The oldest business in Fareham is sadly CLOSING DOWN.1912 - 2024EVERYTHING MUST GO Sale! Open this week Monday to Thursday 10am -2pm."
A post sharing the news in local Facebook group Fareham Matters was met with dozens of comments from people mourning the loss and sharing their memories of the business.