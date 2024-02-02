Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Birks of Fareham furniture store at 134-136 West Street, Fareham closed on Thursday, February 1 for the final time.

Companies House shows that E.Birks Fareham - known more recently as Birks of Fareham - was established in 1946 but a sign in the shop's window reads "Fareham's oldest business. 1912 - 1946." The closure followed a closing down sale this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Read More Portsmouth News newsletters - sign up for FREE to get email updates straight to your inbox

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement of the business' Facebook page said: "The oldest business in Fareham is sadly CLOSING DOWN.1912 - 2024EVERYTHING MUST GO Sale! Open this week Monday to Thursday 10am -2pm."