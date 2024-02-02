News you can trust since 1877
Fareham's "oldest business" Birks of Fareham shuts after more than 100 years

A furniture store thought to be the oldest in Fareham has shut its doors after more than a century serving the local community.

By Joe Buncle
Published 2nd Feb 2024, 15:04 GMT
Birks of Fareham furniture store at 134-136 West Street, Fareham closed on Thursday, February 1 for the final time.

Companies House shows that E.Birks Fareham - known more recently as Birks of Fareham - was established in 1946 but a sign in the shop's window reads "Fareham's oldest business. 1912 - 1946." The closure followed a closing down sale this week.

A statement of the business' Facebook page said: "The oldest business in Fareham is sadly CLOSING DOWN.1912 - 2024EVERYTHING MUST GO Sale! Open this week Monday to Thursday 10am -2pm."

A post sharing the news in local Facebook group Fareham Matters was met with dozens of comments from people mourning the loss and sharing their memories of the business.

