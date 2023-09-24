Blooming marvellous! Winners of this year's Fareham in Bloom competition

Winner- Best Garden: Alan Howsam and John Hooper

Gardening enthusiasts entered the council’s competition by submitting photographs online or by email. Residents were able to choose from six categories in which to enter.

Votes were cast by ‘liking’ the images on the council’s Facebook page or via email. The two gardens that received the highest number of votes in five of the six categories were visited by a member of the judging panel, along with a community volunteer.

For the ‘Something Small’ category, judging of the two favourite entries took place based on the photos and descriptions submitted.

Winner - Community Floral Display: Keeping Sarisbury Green Association

Winners will receive their prizes and certificates at a special tea party in the Mayor’s Parlour on October 26.

RUNNERS-UP: Best Garden: Claire Doel; Young Green Fingers: Joshua Clifton; Community Floral Display: Burnham Wood and Tangle Wood; Commercial: Redlands Primary School; Sustainable Garden: Julia Scott; Something Small: Elizabeth Quinn.

The competition was sponsored by St Margaret's Nursery and Fareham Shopping Centre.

Winner - Young Green Fingers: Oliver and Isabella Rae

Councillor Ian Bastable, Executive Member for Streetscene at FBC, said: “Thank you to all the residents who entered. It was wonderful to see the results of the hard work that had clearly gone in to creating colourful and innovative displays.