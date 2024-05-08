Blooms in the city: Leafy Couture Southampton flourishes in local floristry scene
and live on Freeview channel 276
Having been passionate about flowers for years and embracing horticulture during the pandemic, she turned a hobby into a profession: ‘I’ve always loved flowers, but they became a big source of happiness in what was otherwise a very dull time. During the COVID lockdowns, I loved watching tiny seeds grow into beautiful flowers. From then on, I knew floristry was what I wanted to do with my life’.
With a wide range of services from gift bouquets to wedding flowers, floristry workshops and more, Leafy Couture Southampton brings a fresh variety of floristry options to the area. ‘We cover the full spectrum of floristry,’ Chiara said. ‘We offer repeat deliveries for local businesses. We also try to host several workshops throughout the year that anyone can attend, even if they have no experience.’
The feedback from the local area has been fantastic. Couples planning their weddings have loved the personalised and bespoke options Chiara provides, and nearby establishments have been delighted with the colourful displays in their shops. "The community has been amazing! I've loved working with local companies and getting to know couples planning their weddings,” Chiara says.
Leafy Couture Southampton's ethos is also about sustainability. Chiara stresses the importance of using locally-sourced or seasonal flowers where possible to minimise the impact on the environment. They also avoid the use of floral foam in their arrangements and opt for more sustainable mechanics. "I'm passionate about sustainability both personally and professionally and it's something we're always working to improve on," Chiara says.
Looking to the future, Chiara has big plans for her business. She aims to broaden their workshop offerings while maintaining partnerships with neighbouring companies, ensuring they receive stunning floral arrangements that brighten and enhance their establishments. “We want to spread the joy of flowers to everyone in our community,” says Chiara.
Leafy Couture Southampton has already received rave reviews from customers who love their eye-catching designs and the personalised service they offer. “Our customers love the different colour combinations and the modern floral style we add to our work. We have also received loads of compliments about our wedding services; couples appreciate the bespoke approach we take to each wedding,” Chiara adds.
As the business flourishes, Chiara's passion for flowers and her commitment to supporting the community will undoubtedly propel its growth further.
For more information on their services or to get in touch with the team at Leafy Couture Southampton, visit: https://southampton.leafycouture.co.uk