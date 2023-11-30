B&M: Brand new discount retailer to open in Titchfield - here's when
The discount retailer has taken possession of the former Argos and Sealy stores in Titchfield, Southampton Road, and after an extensive refurbishment, B&M has combined the two units.
The store will be officially opening up on December 2 at 8am and customers will be able to find a range of different products on offer.
A spokesperson from B&M said: “We’re feeling extremely positive about the creation of more jobs for local people, and we hope customers are going to be delighted with their new store.
“We are all really excited to get the doors open and welcome our new customers through the door.”