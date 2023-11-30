A brand new B&M in Titchfield will be officially opening its doors this weekend – here is everything you need to know.

The store will be officially opening up on December 2 at 8am and customers will be able to find a range of different products on offer.

A spokesperson from B&M said: “We’re feeling extremely positive about the creation of more jobs for local people, and we hope customers are going to be delighted with their new store.