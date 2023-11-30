News you can trust since 1877
B&M: Brand new discount retailer to open in Titchfield - here's when

A brand new B&M in Titchfield will be officially opening its doors this weekend – here is everything you need to know.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 30th Nov 2023, 14:37 GMT
Updated 30th Nov 2023, 14:37 GMT
The discount retailer has taken possession of the former Argos and Sealy stores in Titchfield, Southampton Road, and after an extensive refurbishment, B&M has combined the two units.

The store will be officially opening up on December 2 at 8am and customers will be able to find a range of different products on offer.

A spokesperson from B&M said: “We’re feeling extremely positive about the creation of more jobs for local people, and we hope customers are going to be delighted with their new store.

“We are all really excited to get the doors open and welcome our new customers through the door.”

