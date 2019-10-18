Bonmarche goes into administration - here are the stores near you that could be affected

HIGH street retailer Bonmarche has collapsed into administration, putting almost 2,900 jobs under threat.

The womenswear company has seen Tony Wright, Alastair Massey and Phil Pierce, from specialist advisory firm FRP, appointed as joint administrators today.

It comes following what administrators have described as a period of ‘challenging trading conditions’.

The company has stores in Commercial Road, Portsmouth, Fareham Shopping Centre, Gosport High Street and Duke’s Walk, Waterlooville.

While Bonmarche is in administration, it will continue to trade as normal, with 2,887 staff employed across the UK.

Mr Wright from FRP said: ‘Bonmarche has been a staple on the UK high street for nearly three decades, but the persistent challenges facing retail have taken their toll and led to the administration.

‘There is every sign that we can continue trading while we market Bonmarche for sale and believe that there will be interest to take on the business.’

It is the second time the business has fallen into administration in seven years, after it was previously bought in a rescue deal by private equity firm Sun European Partners in 2012.

