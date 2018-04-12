Boosting housing delivery

THE Federation of Master Builders has said the key to speeding up housing delivery is to focus on small sites and small builders.

Chief executive Brian Berry said: ‘More opportunities for smaller developments will boost capacity and speed up delivery.

‘We also need to be aware that the pace of building homes cannot be simply dictated. Those whose business is building houses have very few incentives to just sit on land.

‘SME builders in particular have every incentive to build and sell as quickly as they can.

‘Developments can be stalled for perfectly good reasons – from financing difficulties to downturns in market conditions.

‘Building a house is a significant investment, and house builders who build without being sure they can sell, don’t stay in business very long.’