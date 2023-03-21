Fareham Borough Council brought the prosecution against Borderland Fencing Limited for its failure to comply with conditions imposed on a planning permission granted on appeal in 2021, which allowed the expansion of the company’s premises at New Road, Swanwick.

The business was found guilty of four charges in relation to the height of materials stacked on the premises after a trial at Portsmouth Magistrates Court. The defendant also pleaded guilty to a further six charges relating to the works.

Borderland Fencing was fined and the council was awarded costs with the total in excess of £16,000.

Chairman of the Planning Committee at Fareham Borough Council, Councillor Nick Walker. Picture: Sarah Standing (280920-7349)