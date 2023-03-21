Borderland Fencing Limited is ordered to pay £16,000 in fines and costs after breaching planning conditions
A fencing business has been ordered to pay more than £16,000 for failing to comply with planning permission conditions.
Fareham Borough Council brought the prosecution against Borderland Fencing Limited for its failure to comply with conditions imposed on a planning permission granted on appeal in 2021, which allowed the expansion of the company’s premises at New Road, Swanwick.
The business was found guilty of four charges in relation to the height of materials stacked on the premises after a trial at Portsmouth Magistrates Court. The defendant also pleaded guilty to a further six charges relating to the works.
Borderland Fencing was fined and the council was awarded costs with the total in excess of £16,000.
Chairman of the planning committee, Councillor Nick Walker, said: ‘I am delighted that this prosecution case has been successful as it acts as a deterrent to others who are tempted to breach the conditions of their planning permissions. The council works diligently to carefully monitor compliance with planning permissions.’