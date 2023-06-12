News you can trust since 1877
Bosham tree surgeon launches app to bring free wood products to households

A West Sussex tree surgeon has launched a pioneering mobile app to help UK arboriculture professionals to connect and recycle their wood by-products with people who need it for free.
By Charlotte Martin HaylesContributor
Published 12th Jun 2023, 10:22 BST- 2 min read
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 10:22 BST
Leading by Example: Nick Wilson Promoting Sustainable Practices on the Work Site with Wood RecyclingLeading by Example: Nick Wilson Promoting Sustainable Practices on the Work Site with Wood Recycling
Nick Wilson, 35, who grew up in Bosham near Chichester, has just launched Green Line Arb, a rising start-up with a focus on providing innovative solutions for arboriculture and land-based industries.

Tree surgery and landscaping businesses can download the app to find work, staff and tools near them – wherever they are in the UK.

And any household who would like to receive free wood, chippings and soil by-products to burn, or for their gardens, can sign up as a 'Drop Point' on the Green Line Arb Recycling Portal.

Natures Path: Woodchip Delivery Creates Eco-friendly pathways at Animal CentreNatures Path: Woodchip Delivery Creates Eco-friendly pathways at Animal Centre
Arb businesses can then locate them on the map feature and arrange to deliver directly to them.

This sustainable approach promotes the recycling of resources and reduces carbon emissions from longer transportation.

Since launching only last month, businesses have been downloading and using the app, and hundreds of people have already registered as a 'Drop Point'.

Professionals can download the Green Line Arb mobile phone app on both Apple and Android, and anyone can register for free wood at greenlinearb.com

As a second-generation tree surgeon who took over his family business, Nick created the app and portal to solve a long-standing problem in the industry.

He had experienced many years of difficulty finding suitable drop points near to jobs.

Nick said: ‘We know people are in need of the huge amount of wood and materials that come from tree work, especially with costs so high, but finding them is always the problem.

‘We’re passionate about bringing the arb community together to really help people.

‘We believe that the Recycling Portal will be a huge help to our communities, especially at a time when many people are struggling with high costs.

‘I’m delighted Green Line Arb is now live and so excited to share our platform to positively connect people.’

