Leading by Example: Nick Wilson Promoting Sustainable Practices on the Work Site with Wood Recycling

Nick Wilson, 35, who grew up in Bosham near Chichester, has just launched Green Line Arb, a rising start-up with a focus on providing innovative solutions for arboriculture and land-based industries.

Tree surgery and landscaping businesses can download the app to find work, staff and tools near them – wherever they are in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And any household who would like to receive free wood, chippings and soil by-products to burn, or for their gardens, can sign up as a 'Drop Point' on the Green Line Arb Recycling Portal.

Natures Path: Woodchip Delivery Creates Eco-friendly pathways at Animal Centre

Arb businesses can then locate them on the map feature and arrange to deliver directly to them.

This sustainable approach promotes the recycling of resources and reduces carbon emissions from longer transportation.

Since launching only last month, businesses have been downloading and using the app, and hundreds of people have already registered as a 'Drop Point'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Professionals can download the Green Line Arb mobile phone app on both Apple and Android, and anyone can register for free wood at greenlinearb.com

As a second-generation tree surgeon who took over his family business, Nick created the app and portal to solve a long-standing problem in the industry.

He had experienced many years of difficulty finding suitable drop points near to jobs.

Nick said: ‘We know people are in need of the huge amount of wood and materials that come from tree work, especially with costs so high, but finding them is always the problem.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘We’re passionate about bringing the arb community together to really help people.

‘We believe that the Recycling Portal will be a huge help to our communities, especially at a time when many people are struggling with high costs.