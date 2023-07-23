Bridgemary set to become Hampshire County Council’s first ‘Green Library’

Bridgemary Library

The range of changes, designed to reduce the environmental impact of the building, will include new rooftop solar panels and an air source heat pump heating system to enable renewable energy sources for the building.

Electric vehicle charging points will also be installed in the car park.

HCC’s Cabinet Member for Education, Cllr Steve Forster, said: “Our vision is for Bridgemary to become a ‘Green Library’ that showcases the best of what libraries can do in terms of reducing their impact on the environment.

"However, this project is not only about changes to the building. We will also be investing in an education programme to boost skills and increase engagement with the local community about climate change issues.

"The building alterations and new ways of working with the community that we are developing at Bridgemary Library have the potential to be rolled out across other library branches.”

The project is being funded by a £150,000 capital grant from Arts Council England, while HCC is contributing an additional £35,000 towards the building works, with a further £25,000 being made available to benefit the local community.

This will fund a new range of eco-themed books, as well as climate change themed events and activities.

Bridgemary Library staff will be given specialist training to develop their knowledge and expertise about climate change to support and educate library customers .

Cllr Forster added: “Investing in environmentally sustainable projects like the Bridgemary Library project is part of the County Council’s wider climate change commitment to becoming carbon neutral by 2050.