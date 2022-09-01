Business advisor shares top tips on how to bounce back after quiet summer months

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whiteley-based business advisor Colin Bielckus has said that one of the top ways to ensure that businesses can get going again come September at the start of term is to keep on top of marketing.

He said: ‘The cost-of-living crisis is affecting all of us, meaning businesses have to do more in order to survive and thrive, so this mixed with a typically quieter period during the summer months could be a recipe for disaster if it isn’t done correctly.

‘When the business is quiet, it can be easy to drop everything and take some time fully out of the business, but it’s more important then than ever to ensure you’re on top of your marketing.

Colin Bielckus, the outsourced finance director based in Whiteley.

‘Stay consistent across all social media platforms and make sure you’re doing it right, even if that means hiring an expert to help you.

‘This goes for everything in marketing too, whether it’s updating your website so potential new customers get the best experience or focussing on PR, which is one of the things that I make sure I am always on top of and use an external agency to get it right.’

He is also advising serviced-based business owners to take the time to focus on their existing customers, asking for feedback so they can ensure they’re doing the best job they can.

He said: ‘Now is the time to brush up on any skills.