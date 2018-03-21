Business group on a musical charity mission

A RESTAURANT in Fareham swung open its doors to welcome a business group on a musical mission.

Antonios in Fareham played host to business networking group, Portsmouth Business Exchange (PBE) and artists from charity Music Fusion to showcase the young singers’ talents at the show, which raised £2,000.

The event was organised by Mel Gregory and March Smith from Solved FM, on behalf of PBE.

The group of professionals has been supporting the charity for the past two years, assisting its efforts to support young people in challenging situations through musical activities.

Music Fusion, based in Havant, has been running since 2002 and to date has helped more than 30,000 young people.

Antonio’s, in West Street, served up a three-course meal to its 40 guests on the freezing Wednesday evening.

Matt Steves, a well-known local musician, was introduced as the event’s compere by Jinx Prowse, CEO of Music Fusion – a fitting choice as Matt himself has benefitted from the charity in the past.

Having used the charity to focus his energy on his music, the singer is now an ambassador for the charity.

As well as live music, guests were treated to a silent auction with the chance to win a boat experience, golf sessions and an Easter hamper.

Mel said: ‘Thank you to everyone who braved the temperatures and came along to this event. Antonio and his staff were amazing

‘It never ceases to amaze me how much can be achieved in just one evening.

‘We raised, £2,000, a staggering amount.

‘Antonio’s also contributed £5 per head of the ticket price. This will go a long way to help the charity.’

Marc Smith added: ‘Our thanks also goes to local businessman Giles Cleverly of Turnpike Tyres, for making everyone dig deep in their pockets and making it fun.

‘But ultimately our thanks to Jinx and his young people for entertaining us with their exceptional singing and lyrical skills accompanied by such accomplished musicians.

‘And for sharing their experience of what the charity means to them and how it has changed their lives.’

CEO Jinx said: ‘We are so grateful for the continued support from everyone at PBE who have played a huge part in keeping us funded throughout the summer last year, enabling us to remain open.

‘We rely on others giving what they can in order that we can support these young people on a regular basis and help them find their path in life through music.’