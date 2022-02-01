Business Innovation South Expo, the south’s showcase of innovative products and services driven by science, technology and engineering (STEM), will this year be held at Lakeside North Harbour in Portsmouth.

The move to Centre 2000 at Lakeside on Thursday, September 22 gives the expo a bigger venue and more space for exhibitor stands, themed zones, workshops, conferencing and networking.

Organiser Lara Bull said: ‘Relocating to Lakeside enables us to deliver an even more effective platform for STEM-sector companies and organisations to discuss their latest products, services and research.

‘Our annual event is the south’s largest STEM-related expo outside of London, bringing together established, innovative producers and aligned service providers with fellow business decision makers who stand to benefit from their work.

‘Whether you are a visitor or exhibitor, you can build meaningful relationships with companies across the entire supply chain networks supporting STEM and innovation.

‘We will have more than 80 stands featuring manufacturers, designers and engineers able to explain the thinking behind the very latest STEM innovations from initial concept right the way through to development, validation and manufacture.’

Much of the #BIS2022 exhibition will take place in a spacious ground-floor lakeside suite.

The accompanying conference will make use of Centre 2000’s 250-seat auditorium.

Other facilities will include a business lounge area for exhibitors, sponsors and conference speakers to meet and relax in. There are also various cafés on site for all visitors.

Simon Bateman, Lakeside asset manager, said: ‘As the south coast’s leading office location, we aim to help Lara and her team build on these strong foundations, adding new dimensions to this successful annual event.

‘We’re excited to welcome the Business Innovation South Expo and its visitors, to see and experience all that Lakeside North Harbour has to offer.

Lara added: ‘Now is the perfect time to consider how the latest technology can drive efficiencies in your business.

‘We look forward to demonstrating our passion for innovative technology at this year’s expo.

‘With two new showcase zones and our new, modern venue, this is set to be our largest and most exciting event yet.’

Registrations for #BIS2022 are now live. For updates, announcements and to register for #BIS2022 as an exhibitor or attendee, visit businessinnovationsouth.com or connect via Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.

