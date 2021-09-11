More than 120 business leaders attended the occasion, held just yards from the show at the Leonardo Royal Hotel Southampton Grand Harbour.

Recognised as the signature event on the business membership organisation’s social calendar, the lunch could not take place last year because of the pandemic hiatus.

Keynote speaker this year was Warsash-based round-the-world yachtsman and ex-BT Global Challenge skipper Mark Denton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MARINE BUSINESS. Awaiting the start of the Hampshire Chamber Boat Show lunch at the Leonardo Royal Hotel Southampton Grand Harbour are, from left: keynote speaker and ex-BT Global Challenge skipper Mark Denton; Southampton City Council leader Councillor Daniel Fitzhenry; Lesley Robinson, Chief Executive of show organisers British Marine; David Joel, Hampshire Chamber President; and Peter Taylor, Hampshire Chamber Board member and leader of the Chambers Southampton team.

Drawing on his theme of ‘navigate the storm’, he put the subject of resilience in the face of challenges into a business context.

Mark said: ‘A lot of people think we are coming out of the storm because they feel Covid is receding but its long-lasting impact is still affecting business, so in fact the storm is still in front of us.

‘My message is all about emerging stronger from adversity and change. In business you need to do three things with your teams. First, start with safety. That means emotional and psychological safety. Don’t sleepwalk. Have honest, open discussions about confronting the challenges you face.

‘Second, hoist happiness. Make sure people are on board and happy to work well and contribute.

‘Finally, focus on fast. Slow boats never win. You have to respond quickly to what has changed for you.’

SEE ALSO: Two Hampshire hairdressers from Wispers in Wickham and Tony Wood Hair in Southsea make the final of national British Hair Fellowship competition

Also speaking at the event, and keen to highlight the economic benefits of the Boat Show, were Lesley Robinson of show organisers British Marine and Councillor Daniel Fitzhenry, leader of Southampton City Council.

Lesley said: ‘The past 18 months have proved how resilient the British marine industry really is, and we are delighted and excited to be back this year with Britain’s biggest boating and watersports show.

‘We are welcoming over 350 marine brands, and over 500 boats, including 300 on the marina and we are expecting over 100,000 visitors over the 10-day event.

‘This year we are focusing even more on the local residents with a dedicated community day and we anticipate encouraging 14,000 people to get out on the water.’