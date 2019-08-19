Business's charity appeal helps those in need

A CHARITY appeal has reached its halfway mark – and has put a smile on the organiser's face.

Wave 105 Cash for Kids 1,000 Faces was launched in January and invited 1,000 people to sign up and raise £100 by the end of the year.

Run with David Gale Orthodontist in Fareham, the appeal will help disadvantaged and sick children across the south.

Grants given out by Cash for Kids earlier in the year paid for a hygiene toileting system to give children more independence at the Rainbow Centre in

Fareham, and sensory music play equipment to help with cognitive and motor skills at the Kids charity in Waterlooville.

There was also cash to fund 40 disabled children to go out on the water in a specially adapted boat with Wet Wheels, which is based at Gunwharf Quays, drawstring bags and extra funding for welcome packs for children in emergency fostering in Portsmouth and a recycling water wall for deaf children at the Elizabeth Foundation in Cosham.

Another beneficiary was Chichester Rotary Club, which provides essential supplies for families in crisis.

In an email to the charity expressed the gratitude for the donation: ‘These new shoes purchased with Cash for Kids money have made two little girls very happy. They were going to school in broken shoes and shoes that were too small. They are so pleased to be like the other girls with nice shoes but most of all their feet don’t hurt any more.’

Samantha Tanner, the charity manager for Wave 105 Cash for Kids, said: ‘Thank you to everyone who has signed up so far. Money raised from 1,000 Faces last year has enabled us to help thousands of vulnerable, sick and disadvantaged children in the south. We couldn’t do this without the support of kind individuals.’

To sign up see wave105.com/faces or email cashforkids@wave105.com