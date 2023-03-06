The group will promote opportunities to invest in the region at the influential ‘world-leading real estate event’, MIPIM, which is held in Cannes this month.

A business-led consortium supported by Business South will promote all that is best in the Central South on a global stage at the showcase event which runs from March 14 to 17.

The team will promote key benefits including Portsmouth’s multi billion-pound regeneration programme, Solent Freeport, major development and investment opportunities and more.

The Business South team at Southampton Airport, preparing to promote the region at MIPIM 2023

It is the second time the consortium has come together to promote a wealth of opportunities for investors, developers and businesses here.

Business South group CEO, Leigh-Sara Timberlake said: ‘We will be building upon the success of last year and strengthening the message that the Central South is the right place for international investors to choose.

‘We will be showcasing the fantastic economic and environmental assets of our region and highlighting the significant opportunities for investment in key development and regeneration projects.'

Gavin Hall, director at Savills said: ‘The presence of the Central South at MIPIM means we can significantly raise the profile of our region on the global property stage.’

The University of Southampton will be represented at MIPIM for the first time with Gillian Saieva, from the Southampton Business School and professor Clint Styles from the Future Towns Innovation Hub, attending.

Ms Saieva said: ‘As an anchor institution in the region, we are hugely proud to fly the flag and to promote the Central South as a great place to live, work, study and enjoy.

‘It’s important for our region to be recognised on an international stage and the University of Southampton has a key role to play.’

Portsmouth, Southampton, Hampshire, Dorset, Salisbury and South-West Surrey are included in the Central South region