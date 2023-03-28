The Fareham Start-Up Launchpad programme is funded by the council and will provide 12 months of intensive support to eight new businesses in the Fareham postcode area. The programme is tailored to meet individual goals and objectives, to provide business owners with a better understanding of their key priorities and target market.

Participants will learn essential skills to overcome barriers, launch products and create strategies for future growth. They will have the opportunity to take part in themed peer group workshop sessions and receive one-to-one mentoring sessions with a business expert. There will also be ongoing networking opportunities including complimentary exhibition space at Venture Fest South 2023 and a Final Pitch event.

Leader of the council, Cllr Seán Woodward, said: ‘We are delighted to be partnering with the Solent LEP on this new business mentoring programme. The Fareham Start-Up Launchpad provides a unique opportunity for local entrepreneurs to gain valuable insight from experienced mentors who are passionate about enabling Fareham’s economy to thrive. I look forward to seeing the positive impact it will have on our local economy and encourage new start-up owners to apply as soon as possible.’

Paula Swain LEP director said: ‘Supporting small and emerging businesses is an integral part of creating an outstanding business environment in the region that encourages innovation, fosters collaboration, and enables businesses to thrive.

‘This targeted intervention programme will strengthen the chances of success for new businesses in Fareham over the coming year and we welcome applications over coming weeks.’

