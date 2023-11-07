Businesses invited to help deliver a vision for Havant town centre regeneration plans

Businesses and community groups have been invited to attend a workshop to help deliver the vision for Havant’s town centre regeneration plans.

Forming part of Havant Borough Council's involvement in the High Street Task Force - a government initiative to help redefine the high street - the four hour event, led by place-making experts, will focus on developing the skills and understanding of those with an interest in the future of the centre.

Working with Toyubur Rahman, an expert from the HSTF with more than 20 years of place and town centre management experience, the newly formed Partnership Board will then operate collaboratively with retailers, local businesses and the wider community to address some of the challenges currently facing the centre.

Developing an action plan of community-led initiatives and projects, the board will look at ways to enhance the quality of the environment.

They will work with retailers to develop innovative solutions and collective campaigns that will start to improve the high street and influence how investors view Havant.

Councillor Alex Rennie, Leader of Havant Borough Council, said: "We're using resources available to us through the High Street Task Force to focus on Havant town centre, to build on its strengths as a town centre, rich in history, heritage, and lots of potential.

"Transformation is only possible through the collaboration of our stakeholders, and so we are keen for interested parties to come together to support the vision for the town centre and how we will deliver the positive change that people want to see here collectively."

“The Partnership Board will provide place leadership. It will be a key advocate for Havant Town Centre as it moves forward with wider regeneration plans, helping shape a town centre fit for the future.”

Havant’s town centre was one of 68 local authorities to be selected to receive support from the High Streets Task Force in February 2022, to receive support to overcome challenges and unlock potential.