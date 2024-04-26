Businesses voice their pride in sponsoring Maritime UK Solent Awards

Many are previous years’ sponsors returning this year as they have discovered the many benefits of a strategic association with Maritime UK Solent’s highly successful annual event. Red Funnel sponsored the Technology Game Changer Award in 2023 and is sponsoring it again this year. Chief Executive Fran Collins said: “We are proud to continue sponsoring the Maritime UK Solent Awards. “The awards are a beacon, uniting our Solent community to celebrate some remarkable achievements, including the businesses and people behind them. “As a sponsor, taking the time to reflect helps us to keep raising the bar and inspire continued excellence. As our industry continues to evolve and face the challenges of today and tomorrow, we will be increasingly dependent upon the role of technology to propel us forward, especially in our pursuit of achieving net zero by 2050. “It is Red Funnel’s honour and privilege to sponsor the award for Technology Game Changer. We look forward to celebrating together with our colleagues in October, and we wish all this year’s deserving nominees the very best of luck.” There are only a few sponsorship opportunities for this year's Awards remaining, and organisations are encouraged find out more about becoming a sponsor and playing a major part at a glittering ceremony on 17 October at the Hilton Southampton - Utilita Bowl. Anne-Marie Mountifield, Chair of Maritime UK Solent, said: “The annual Maritime UK Solent Awards are a showcase for the region and a true celebration of the brilliance in the Solent's maritime cluster. “We are thrilled to have some of the Solent’s top maritime-related businesses already signed up to sponsor these awards, and we would love more to join them. There are some exciting categories still available to sponsor and this is your chance to contribute to the future prosperity of the Solent maritime community and raise the profile of your organisation amongst the area’s core economic sector. “Join us in celebrating the success of your peers in the maritime industry. Together, we can shape the future of maritime excellence.” Already signed up as sponsors for the 2024 Awards are: Associated British Ports, Wightlink, the Royal Navy, Vulcan Offshore, Red Funnel, Womble Bond Dickinson, the South Hampshire College Group, the University of Southampton, BAE Systems, and Solent Stevedores. The sponsors enjoy many benefits – an opportunity for high-profile brand visibility, the chance to connect with industry leaders, and to demonstrate their staunch support for the growth of the region’s maritime sector. The Maritime UK Solent Awards 2024 is a unique opportunity for businesses in the Solent and beyond to showcase their commitment to excellence, innovation, and sustainability. South Hampshire College Group (SHCG) sponsored the Apprentice of the Year Award in 2023 (which went to Jamie Bamforth from BAE Systems) and we are thrilled that they are returning as a sponsor for this year’s awards. SHCG Executive Director of Business & Partnerships, Anoushka Ottley, is delighted SHCG will be sponsoring the Future Skills category. She said: "As a proud sponsor, South Hampshire College Group recognises the paramount importance of the Future Skills category in shaping the next generation of talent in our region and beyond. “These awards not only celebrate excellence but also spotlight the vital role that skills development plays in driving innovation and growth in the Solent area. By showcasing the achievements of individuals and organisations, we contribute to raising awareness and inspiring others to pursue careers in high-demand fields. “Participating in such initiatives has brought tangible benefits to South Hampshire College Group, fostering new partnerships, enhancing our reputation as a hub for skill development, and reinforcing our commitment to nurturing talent and fostering a culture of innovation." To learn more about sponsorship opportunities, visit https://muksolent.com/muksolent-awards-2024-sponsor/