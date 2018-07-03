Businesswoman will talk about current challenges

Have your say

DYNAMIC businesswoman Karen Blackett OBE will be talking about what it’s like to be a chairwoman in today’s global economy at a university event.

Karen, chairwoman of MediaCom, the UK’s leading media agency and Chancellor of the University of Portsmouth, will also explain why business should work with universities to deliver growth.

The free event at 6pm on November 15, at the University of Portsmouth, is in partnership with Hampshire Chamber of Commerce and is as part of Global Entrepreneurship Week.

To book go to eventbrite.co.uk