Cafe at Zero Five, in Daedelus Road, Lee-on-the-Solent, officially reopened earlier this month following twelve days of closure while refurbishment works were completed. A relaunch event was held to mark the occasion with Fareham Borough Council leader councillor Sean Woodward in attendance to cut the ceremonial ribbon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Owner Lisa Wright said she was excited to invite patrons inside to see the new decor and furnishings. Lisa, who started the business from a concession food van, has now had her contract renewed to continue trading from the tower for another seven years.

Staff at the relaunched Cafe at Zero Five.

Lisa said: ‘I opened the van in 2017 and it was just outside the door of the main cafe, which used to be just an empty store room. We did the van for ten months and then in May 2018 I went inside.’

During the closure, Lisa and her staff were back in the van and sold a ‘refurb burger.’ The relaunched cafe has new decor and revamped menu which Lisa said has been well received.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: ‘It was agreed between all of us that we would go for a much cleaner menu, more light lunches than meals. Overall its been really positive. The customers that are coming in have been really, really happy with what we’re doing.’

The new interior of Cafe at Zero Five.

In a Facebook post ahead of the relaunch, councillor Woodward expressed his support for Lisa’s business which he said offers a ‘premier dining and viewing experience’ at the airport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fareham Borough Council leader councillor Sean Woodward cut a ribon at the reopening ceremony. Picture: Keith Woodland (140521-262)