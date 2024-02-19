News you can trust since 1877
Cafe Rouge in Gunwharf Quays permanently closes down leaving locals shocked

A major chain has closed down its iconic eatery in Gunwharf Quays leaving locals shocked at the sudden decision.
Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis
Published 19th Feb 2024, 18:42 GMT
Cafe Rogue has abruptly closed its doors at its Gunwharf Quays site this month with no warning. The venue has been part of the shopping centre for years - but it has now permanently closed down.

This comes as multiple sites have also been shut down including the venue at Brighton Marina which was part of the boardwalk for 15 years as well as a Bournemouth Cafe Rouge. Over the past year, numerous sites have been closing, many of which have not received warning.

The Portsmouth branch has been serving up Parisian inspired dishes including beef bourguignon, duck confit and seabass and the announcement has resulted in a lot of its customers devastated.

