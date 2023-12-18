News you can trust since 1877
Cafes in Portsmouth and Hampshire: Here are 17 of the cosiest places to get a hot drink this winter

With winter well and truly here, many people will be looking for somewhere cosy to take a break from the colder weather.
By Joe Buncle
Published 28th Sep 2023, 11:33 GMT
Updated 18th Dec 2023, 14:54 GMT

There are plenty of cosy cafes in the Portsmouth area where you can enjoy seasonal drinks like the pumkin spice latte, a warm bowl of soup, or simply hunker down with a good book. From a wartime tea room to a pub-come-cafe, these destinations are quirky and charming places to unwind and relax.

We’ve put together a list of some of the best places where you can feel warm and cosy in the local area. Here are 13 of the cosiest cafes in and around Portsmouth – including in Southsea and Havant.

These cafes are ideal for grabbing a pumpkin spice latte and sheltering from the cold autumnal weather.

These cafes are ideal for grabbing a pumpkin spice latte and sheltering from the cold autumnal weather. Photo by Yulia/Adobe

Hunter Gatherer Coffee is a cafe in Southsea with a 100 per cent plant based menu. According to one Google reviewer, "The restaurant has a cozy atmosphere and the staff are friendly and professional." The coffee shop recently celebrated seven years in business.

Hunter Gatherer - Albert Road, Southsea

Hunter Gatherer Coffee is a cafe in Southsea with a 100 per cent plant based menu. According to one Google reviewer, "The restaurant has a cozy atmosphere and the staff are friendly and professional." The coffee shop recently celebrated seven years in business.

The Southsea deli is a delicatessen - also serving coffee - in Southsea which is focused on sourching ingredients ethically and championing seasonal food.

The Southsea Deli - Elm Grove, Southsea

The Southsea deli is a delicatessen - also serving coffee - in Southsea which is focused on sourching ingredients ethically and championing seasonal food.

Coffee #1 in Palmerston Road Southsea offers a relaxed and cosy atmosphere. The Pumpkin Spice latte was recently readded to its menu.

Coffee #1 in Palmerston Road Southsea

Coffee #1 in Palmerston Road Southsea offers a relaxed and cosy atmosphere. The Pumpkin Spice latte was recently readded to its menu.

