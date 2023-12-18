Cafes in Portsmouth and Hampshire: Here are 17 of the cosiest places to get a hot drink this winter
With winter well and truly here, many people will be looking for somewhere cosy to take a break from the colder weather.
By Joe Buncle
Published 28th Sep 2023, 11:33 GMT
Updated 18th Dec 2023, 14:54 GMT
There are plenty of cosy cafes in the Portsmouth area where you can enjoy seasonal drinks like the pumkin spice latte, a warm bowl of soup, or simply hunker down with a good book. From a wartime tea room to a pub-come-cafe, these destinations are quirky and charming places to unwind and relax.
We’ve put together a list of some of the best places where you can feel warm and cosy in the local area. Here are 13 of the cosiest cafes in and around Portsmouth – including in Southsea and Havant.
1 / 5