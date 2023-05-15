Car bodywork repair firm Revive! Portsmouth celebrates a win at national awards ceremony

Steve Thatcher was named Franchisee of the Year and Gold Winner at a ceremony held recently by the UK’s largest network of accredited smart repairers

More 140 delegates from all over the UK attended the event where Steve Thatcher was named Franchisee of the Year and Gold Winner in recognition of achieving a 60 per cent growth in sales during 2022.

Each year minor car bodywork repair specialist Revive! UK holds a conference to review its performance and recognise the achievements of the network. 2022 was the best ever year for the company which is on track to meet its goal of achieving a turnover of £40m by 2028.

Presenting the award, Revive!’s joint managing director Terry Mullen praised Mr Thatcher for his outstanding all round performance, leadership and focus on customer service.

Mr Thatcher said: ‘I have a great team here at Revive! Portsmouth and this award is all about them. We never rest on our laurels. We always strive to do better, drive up sales and give even higher levels of service to our customers.’

The latest awards will make welcome additions to a bulging trophy cabinet. Mr Thatcher and his team previously won the Customer Service Award and Player’s Player award for helping and mentoring colleagues, plus the Technician of the Year for the southern region, in 2018, was runner-up in Customer Service category in 2019, and Retail Award 1-4 Techs and Technician of the Year last year.