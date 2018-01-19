Car dealership celebrates record year with awards night

SALES and support staff at a car dealership have been honoured for their contribution to a record year.

Employees from Hendy Group in Portsmouth celebrated at the company’s annual sales awards.

Chief executive Paul Hendy paid tribute to all the award winners and said he was extremely proud of the whole team and the contribution everyone makes to the success of the company.

Last year Hendy, which also has dealerships in Dorset, Hampshire, Surrey, Sussex and Kent sold more than 38,900 vehicles.

It also invested heavily in its network with eight new facilities, five upgraded showrooms and the recruitment of 279 new employees.

The Portsmouth used car team was named as the 2017 Used Car Team of the Year while Kayleigh Golding, who works at Hendy Honda in Portsmouth, was named Product Genius of the Year.