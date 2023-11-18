An American sports shop which became synonymous with the Cascades Shopping Centre will be closing.

Victory Sports UK will be shutting their doors tomorrow (November 19) to the heartbreak of loyal customers. The store, which had been trading for 20 years, will no longer be taking online orders.

The owners thanked their regular shoppers and staff in an announcement on their Facebook page. They said: “As we bid farewell to this chapter, we are filled with gratitude as we reflect on the memories, friendships, and support we have received throughout the years.

Victory Sports in Cascades Shopping Centre will be shutting its doors. Picture: Sarah Standing.

"We owe a massive thank you to our dedicated team members, past and present, whose hard work and commitment have been the backbone of our journey. To our loyal customers, we extend our deepest appreciation for your trust and loyalty over the last two decades.

"Your support has been the driving force behind our passion for providing quality products and service. We are immensely grateful for the community that has grown around our business, and we will always treasure the connections we've made.”

The owners said the shop has had to confront “profound challenges” over the past 18 months. Victory Sports originally opened in October 2018 and established a cult following – sponsoring an American Football team in Portsmouth due to their passion for the sport.