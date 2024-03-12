Cascades shopping centre to welcome new shop Top Alterations and Tailoring "coming soon" to Portsmouth

A new shop is set to open "soon" in Portsmouth city centre, offering tailoring and clothing alteration services.
By Joe Buncle
Published 12th Mar 2024, 15:25 GMT
Signage has appeared at a unit in Cascades shopping centre for a new venture called Top Alterations and Tailoring - with a notice informing customers that the shop is "coming soon". The shop will offer alterations to items including shirts, skirts, jackets, overcoats, jackets, curtains and more. It will open between 9am to 5.30pm from Monday to Saturday, and between 10am and 4pm on Sundays.

It comes as Cascades recently said goodbye to The Body Shop, amidst a wave of closures announced by the chain during its administration process.

More details to follow.

