Signage has appeared at a unit in Cascades shopping centre for a new venture called Top Alterations and Tailoring - with a notice informing customers that the shop is "coming soon". The shop will offer alterations to items including shirts, skirts, jackets, overcoats, jackets, curtains and more. It will open between 9am to 5.30pm from Monday to Saturday, and between 10am and 4pm on Sundays.