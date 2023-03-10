A Hampshire Constabulary spokesperson said: ‘It was reported that four males entered the store with their hoods up and covering their faces. Two of them looked around then left, one attempted to steal a packet of rice and the other assaulted the shopkeeper, a man in his 40s. A 14-year-old male from Southsea was arrested on suspicion of robbery and has been bailed until April 30. A 16-year-old male from Southsea was arrested on suspicion of robbery but has been released with no further action.’