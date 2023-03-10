News you can trust since 1877
CCTV picture of hooded robbers released after Portsmouth corner shop is raided

Police hope this picture will give more clues about an attempted robbery at a Portsmouth corner shop which saw the shopkeeper assaulted.

By Joe Buncle
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 10th Mar 2023, 11:42am

It happened at Kirby Stores in College Street, Portsea at 8pm on January 6.

A Hampshire Constabulary spokesperson said: ‘It was reported that four males entered the store with their hoods up and covering their faces. Two of them looked around then left, one attempted to steal a packet of rice and the other assaulted the shopkeeper, a man in his 40s. A 14-year-old male from Southsea was arrested on suspicion of robbery and has been bailed until April 30. A 16-year-old male from Southsea was arrested on suspicion of robbery but has been released with no further action.’

The male is described as white, aged 16-20, of slim build and with a tattoo on his right hand.
Police say the man in the picture is white, in his late teens, and slim with a tattoo on his right hand. He wore a dark blue coat, dark Nike tracksuit bottoms, black Nike trainers and a black Nike bag.

Call 101 quoting 44230007684.

Information can also be passed on here.