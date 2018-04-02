Chairman elected for second consecutive year

Have your say

A CHARTERED surveyor has been re-elected as chairman of the Portsmouth Property Association.

Tom Holloway will head the association for the second year.

The group has been active for 98 years. It covers the Solent region and has more than 150 members.

Tom is a director at Portsmouth-based property consultants and chartered surveyors, Holloway Iliffe & Mitchell.

As a former semi-pro rugby player, one of Tom’s charity focuses this year is an initiative founded by ex-England rugby union star Lawrence Dallaglio.

Dallaglio Rugbyworks is an intensive, rugby-based long-term skills development programme.