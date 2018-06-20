Charity hopes to raise vital cash with new Stubbington shop

A NEW charity shop supporting disabled people has had a successful first few days.

The shop, run by Revitalise, opened its doors in Stubbington earlier this month.

Staff and volunteers welcomed Mayor of Fareham Councillor Susan Bayford and her consort Brian Bayford as part of the official opening.

The shop is the latest of 12 across the region run by Revitalise, which raises money to support disabled people and carers and send them on respite holidays at Revitalise Netley Waterside House in Southampton and centres in Chigwell in Essex and Southport in Lancashire.

Andrew Pallister, head of retail at Revitalise, said the Stubbington charity shop was an exciting opportunity and that a lot of careful thought had gone into the shop’s accessibility.

He said the shop has greater width between clothing rails and hardwood flooring to ensure ease of access for wheelchair users.

The opening event was organised by Pallister, who said it was great to see so much support form the local community.

He enthushed: ‘We had a fantastic time celebrating the opening of our Stubbington charity shop and I’d like to thank both the mayor and the mayor’s consort for their attendance and support of the occasion.

‘Since the shop opened we have had a record weekend raising money for Revitalise.

‘Having the support of the local community means a great deal, not only for our shop and our staff, but most importantly for the guests and carers that we are here to help to enjoy respite holidays, where their support really makes all the difference.’

The event was also attended by Tim Prideaux, vice chairman for Revitalise, as well as Jean Roberts-Jones, chief executive at One Community, an Eastleigh-based charity that provides service and support to people wishing to live independently.

Stubbington charity shop staff – including Joanne Holman and Della Springett – were among those who were ready to give customers a warm welcome.

Mayor Cllr Bayford said she enjoyed her visit.

‘I am very impressed with the fresh and bright look the shop has as well as its excellent stock,’ she reported.

‘On the day, there were plenty of customers who showed an interest in the items, which was very pleasant.

‘The staff of the new Revitalise were extremely friendly and professional, and the store will be a success because of them.’

The shop – which sells second-hand clothes, shoes, bags, belts, jewellery, books, CDs, ornaments and toys – is in need of donations and volunteers.