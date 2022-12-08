Harry Renton-Rose joins Portsmouth and Southsea estate agency, Chinneck Shaw, as associate director, focused on lettings and property management, moving from head office of Savills, in London.

Harry joined Savills with a degree in planning and development from Oxford Brookes University, followed by a post-graduate diploma in planning and over ten years, worked his way up as a planning consultant to reach associate director level.

On his move to the firm, Harry said: ‘It’s a different scale at Chinneck Shaw and closer to the coal face, easier to see how you are making a practical difference to people rather than being a consultant in an ivory tower.

Property professional Harry Renton-Rose has joined Portsmouth and Southsea estate agency, Chinneck Shaw, as associate director.

‘The team has been really welcoming and taken me on tours to where Chinneck Shaw manages properties. That’s fantastic, lovely to see.’

Welcoming Harry to the team, Chinneck Shaw managing director Neil Shaw said: ‘Harry brings us a decade of top-level property experience. He is highly regarded because his knowledge and his understanding of the property market is second to none.’

Harry was born in Guildford and spent most of his childhood in Chichester before going to university. Along with the new role, he is relocating his family – his wife Lucy and two children Mabel and Jack – from London to the south coast.

