Christmas Artisan Market returns to Cascades Shopping Centre in Portsmouth - this is when
Portsmouth Creates, the not-for-profit community organisation partially funded by Portsmouth City Council, is preparing the We Create Markets, set to take place on December 9 and 10. Billie Coe, of Portsmouth Creates, said the markets are a “tradition born out of necessity”.
“During the pandemic, there was a need for spacious, safe, indoor venues that local creatives could afford during challenging times,” she said.
“The overwhelming popularity of the market among local artisans and shoppers alike has been so heartwarming and in demand that Portsmouth Creates is thrilled to continue this new tradition.
“Join us in celebrating the creativity, craftsmanship, and community spirit that makes Portsmouth a special place to call home.”
Attendants can expect 52 independent stalls selling a range of gifts from talented Portsmouth designers, makers and artists. A local art exhibition will be displayed in the shop window with decorations made by local schools and groups with live performances throughout the weekend.
The We Create Market takes place on Saturday, December 9th, from 10am to 6pm, and Sunday, December 10th, 2023, from 10am to 5pm at the former Dorothy Perkins at Cascade Shopping Centre. Portsmouth Creates creates opportunity “through and for creativity” by collaborating with creatives, communities and city stakeholders such as the council, The University of Portsmouth and Victorious Festival.
Visit portsmouthcreates.co.uk for more information.