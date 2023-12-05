Christmas in Hampshire: Staggeringly Good Brewery in Southsea hosted a Christmas Market - see 9 pictures
Staggeringly Good Brewery opened its doors to Christmas enthusiasts over the weekend as they hosted a festive event.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 5th Dec 2023, 11:41 GMT
Updated 5th Dec 2023, 11:42 GMT
The popular brewery, which is located in Unit 10 St George's Industrial Estate, organised a two day Christmas market event which was bursting with local businesses, live music, delicious food and scrumptious drinks to get people in the festive spirit.
There was mulled wine, boozy hot chocolate, food from Natty’s Jerk Christmas menu, an interactive gaming pop-up hosted by DICE, a brass band and much more.
Here are 9 pictures from the event:
