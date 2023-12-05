News you can trust since 1877
Christmas in Hampshire: Staggeringly Good Brewery in Southsea hosted a Christmas Market - see 9 pictures

Staggeringly Good Brewery opened its doors to Christmas enthusiasts over the weekend as they hosted a festive event.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 5th Dec 2023, 11:41 GMT
Updated 5th Dec 2023, 11:42 GMT

The popular brewery, which is located in Unit 10 St George's Industrial Estate, organised a two day Christmas market event which was bursting with local businesses, live music, delicious food and scrumptious drinks to get people in the festive spirit.

There was mulled wine, boozy hot chocolate, food from Natty’s Jerk Christmas menu, an interactive gaming pop-up hosted by DICE, a brass band and much more.

Here are 9 pictures from the event:

1. Staggeringly Good Brewery Christmas Event

Pictured is: By the Beach with Lee & Lindsay Tindle selling artisan cheeses, sauces, etc. Picture: Keith Woodland (031221-9) Photo: Keith Woodland

2. Staggeringly Good Brewery Christmas Event

Pictured is: Blossom Whitehead, 3 gets to grips with a Pac-Man arcade game. Picture: Keith Woodland (031221-17) Photo: Keith Woodland

3. Staggeringly Good Brewery Christmas Event

Pictured is: Some of the stalls on the ground floor. Picture: Keith Woodland (031221-15) Photo: Keith Woodland

4. Staggeringly Good Brewery Christmas Event

Pictured is: People relaxing at the event. Picture: Keith Woodland (031221-14) Photo: Keith Woodland

