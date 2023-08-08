City Council building students honoured at their University of Portsmouth graduation ceremony

Portsmouth City Council building students who have graduated

The Building Services team at the council hosted a recognition event to honour the exceptional work and accomplishments of the apprentices who work for the council as well as partner companies such as Comserv, Corrigenda, Liberty and Mountjoy.

This event gave the council the chance to acknowledge and support the next generation of professionals in the field of Building Services.

The team aims to develop talent in house and support people at every stage of their professional careers, offering them opportunities to improve and excel.

Sophy Roseaman, Building Surveyor Apprentice, retrained through the apprentice scheme. This meant her degree was fully funded and the council offered support throughout the training.

She said: “I'm glad I took the chance to retrain, even though I was nervous about taking the leap.

"I have been supported throughout by an experienced team that have helped me to develop my skills and am now I'm looking forward to a future in a career I love."

The 23 apprentices spent time in lectures, learning about a variety of topics and then worked in real life situations to apply that knowledge.

Councillor Suzy Horton, Cabinet member for Children, Families and Education, whose role includes responsibility for Skills, added: "It's important to us that we celebrate the hard work of our apprentices and graduates, as well as encourage our future work force.

"We work closely with the University and other organisations across the city to nurture local talent and support people at all stages of their journey.

"Well done to everyone, and we thank you for your continued hard efforts."

Claire Middleton, Degree Apprenticeship Manager at the University of Portsmouth, said: "We are delighted to celebrate the achievements of our Degree Apprenticeship Graduates in Building Services.

"They have worked hard to balance working full time and studying for a degree and we wish them all the best in their future careers.