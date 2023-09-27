News you can trust since 1877
City MP backing retail union’s call for action to protect shopworkers from rising crime levels

Stephen Morgan has added his voice to retail union USDAW’s call for action to protect shopworkers.
By Simon Carter
Published 27th Sep 2023, 12:00 BST- 2 min read
Usdaw’s annual survey of over 7,500 shopworkers found that 31% of incidents of violence, threats and abuse against shopworkers related to shopliftingUsdaw’s annual survey of over 7,500 shopworkers found that 31% of incidents of violence, threats and abuse against shopworkers related to shoplifting
Usdaw’s annual survey of over 7,500 shopworkers found that 31% of incidents of violence, threats and abuse against shopworkers related to shoplifting

The Portsmouth South MP was speaking after research found supermarkets suffered the highest proportion of retail crime at 54.42%.

The latest police recorded crime statistics for England and Wales showed that in the 12 months to March there was a 24% increase in shoplifting.

Recently, Co-op revealed they have seen crime, shoplifting and anti-social behaviour jump 35% year-on-year, with more than 175,000 incidents recorded in the first six months of this year – almost 1,000 incidents every day.

Usdaw’s own annual survey of over 7,500 shopworkers found that 31% of incidents of violence, threats and abuse against shopworkers related to shoplifting - not only higher than in 2019 but also more than double the 2016 level.

Additionally, The Federation of Independent Retailers say 850 incidents of theft or verbal abuse are recorded every day, while the The British Retail Consortium estimated 8m shoplifting offences in 2022.

Mr Morgan said: “I know from my recent visits to retailers in our community the impact of rising shoplifting on workers, who are now having to serve our city’s residents with fear and concern for their own safety.

“It cannot be right that many of these cases go unreported as shopworkers do not believe anything will be done.

“The Government’s continued inaction is putting shopworkers at risk. That’s why I’m joining USDAW in their calls for much more to be done to tackle the rise in shoplifting and protect workers on the frontline of retail.”

Paddy Lillis, General Secretary of USDAW, said: “Shoplifting is not a victimless crime.

"Theft from shops has long been a major flashpoint for violence and abuse against shopworkers.

“Having to deal with repeated and persistent shoplifters can cause issues beyond the theft itself like anxiety, fear and in some cases physical harm to retail workers.

“Faced with such appallingly high levels of violence and abuse, along with a growing epidemic of retail crime, much more needs to be done.”

