City people are praised for charitable giving

Have your say

THE SUPPORT of a company’s customers and staff in Portsmouth has been recognised at a special ‘thank you’ event.

The Rank Group was praised for going above and beyond with its fundraising efforts, after helping to raise £1.8m through a partnership with Carers Trust.

Dan Eade from Grosvenor Casino Gunwharf Quays received an award for his contribution to the charity at the event.

The partnership between Carers Trust and The Rank Group, which owns the casino and Mecca Bingo, began in 2014.

Since joining forces, the two have managed to raise the much-needed funds through various events.

The money has been donated to Rank Cares Grant Funds, set up to provide support to carers aged 16 and above.

Tracey Collins, general manager at Grosvenor Casino Gunwharf Quays, said: ‘We are so proud of our staff and customers in Portsmouth who have shown their support for this incredible charity and dug deep to raise this money.

‘It’s such a worthwhile cause and we’re committed to carrying on.’