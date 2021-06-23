Manager Stuart Midgely says that the London Road pub has been given a new lick of paint to give the place a ‘bit of life and colour’ and to ‘add some personal touches’.

Owned and operated by Fullers, the Hampshire Hog includes a restaurant, function room, and 20 guest rooms.

Stuart said: ‘We are looking forward to July 19 when we can get back to being a pub.

General manager Stuart Midgely at The Hampshire Hog. Picture: Habibur Rahman

‘The removal of restrictions would mean we can get back to what we do best: looking after our customers and driving the business forward.

‘We’ll be getting back to what a local pub should be - a spontaneous place for a drink or a place for large events like weddings.

‘We’re also a trading hotel - often when we have weddings we book out all 20 rooms.’

Stuart Midgely inside The Hampshire Hog. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Despite the excitement for the pub’s future, the Hampshire Hog has faced some serious challenges over the last two years.

Stuart, who took over the pub in March 2019, said: ‘It’s been very stop-start since the first lockdown at the end of April, very disjointed. We’ve had to lock down and open up time again.

‘The staff have been very good and loyalty has been great but we have lost a few, which has happened across the industry.

‘It hasn’t been helped by Brexit, as we have some staff who want to come back to work but now can’t.

The outside of The Hampshire Hog. Picture: Habibur Rahman

‘It has been a tough couple of years.’

However, the 24-strong team of pub staff are now looking forward to welcoming more customers back, and also hosting large functions for 100 people.

Stuart, who lives in Lovedean, added: ‘‘What makes our place special is the staff, it’s the way we look after our customers and give them a warm welcome. It’s all about the people.

Inside of The Hampshire Hog. Picture: Habibur Rahman

‘We are open, we’re here, we’re happy - hospitality is going through a tough time but that shouldn’t affect the customers.

‘We want people to come back to the pub and enjoy themselves, so we can look after them in the friendliest and safest way possible.’

