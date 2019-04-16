College scoops top award

Have your say

FAREHAM College has scooped a prestigious award.

The college has been named Construction Apprenticeship Provider of the Year at the FE Week and AELP ACC Apprenticeship Awards 2019.

The college received the award for its unique and pioneering Civil Engineering and Groundworks Apprenticeship (CEGA) and Civil Engineering Training Centre (CETC) in Lee-on-the-Solent.

Andrew Kaye, deputy principal of Fareham College, said: ‘Since 2017 we received praise nationally for addressing the training needs of the UK civil engineering sector.

‘I am thrilled the programme has been given this fantastic award.

‘It’s a wonderful testament to the importance of colleges working collaboratively with employers to create and provide training that truly benefits them and their future work forces.’

The honour was received at a gala awards ceremony at the ICC Birmingham.