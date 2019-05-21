College students get first-hand art experience at Aspex Gallery in Portsmouth 

Have your say

DESIGN students from Highbury College have been finding out what it takes to plan, organise and launch an art exhibition

The Level 3 students were given the opportunity to work alongside professional artist Maggie Roberts (aka Mer) and her new work Uncanny Valley, Difficult Kin at the Aspex Gallery in Portsmouth.

The students were invited to contribute to the exhibition with their own artwork.

Daniela Skinner, manager at Aspex, said: ‘The students have been brilliant and they’ve worked really hard. We’re very proud of the exhibition they have created.’

This is the third year the college and Aspex have worked together to provide experience to students.

Student Liz Walker said it had boosted her confidence.

The exhibition will run until June 23.