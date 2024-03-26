Colourful vintage shop in Southsea officially opens its doors - and the response has been phenomenal
Actually Merlin Vintage opened its doors on March 23 after weeks of anticipation and the response has been phenomenal. Merlin Pitt, owner of the new vintage shop, is Portsmouth born and bred and has always had a dream to own a clothing shop in the city following a childhood built on the importance of sustainability. After years of building up a reputation in the industry, his dreams have now come to fruition and his new shop has opened in Albert Road.
In an interview with The News in February, Merlin said: "It is like a lottery win and to me it doesn't get better than this - this is as good as it gets.
"My mum has always bought me up to look after the planet and that is something that is crucial to my lifestyle, and opening a shop based around sustainability - it just doesn't get any better than this.
"I feel quite romantic about it all. The fact that clothing is the skin we choose and it depicts what we are into at the time - I want to use this shop to celebrate culture and fashion.
"I get so overwhelmed and excited when I think about it."
The shop will be open Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday and the shop will predominantly be specialising in 80s, 90s and 2000s clothing as well as accessories, footwear and magazines. Merlin has already had a brilliant response to the opening of his shop and he will be opening between Wednesday and Saturday from 10am to 6pm. For more information about the shop, click here.
