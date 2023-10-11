Comedian Dapper Laughs among the speakers at Mindset Maintenance’s first-ever Portsmouth wellbeing seminar

Bianca Brathwaite, centre, award recipient of 'Inspirational Role Model' with hosts 'The Fabulous Josh' and Tamzin Cormican at Inspirational Women of Portsmouth Awards earlier this year

The event, at the Village Hotel, is the first of its kind hosted by city-based not-for-profit organisation Mindset Maintenance.

Founded by Bianca Brathwaite, winner of the ‘Inspirational Role Model’ award at the Inspirational Women of Portsmouth ceremony earlier this year, Mindset Maintenance has evolved into a beacon of support since its inception during the early days of lockdown.

Mindset Maintenance is run by Bianca and her team of mental wellbeing professionals and advocates, providing workshops in the community and for businesses, focusing on self-development and wellbeing.

Drawing from her own experiences, Biana emphasises the need to scrutinize personal habits, including factors often overlooked but with profound impacts on mental health.

Bianca said: “I remember going to the doctor and speaking about how low I was and looking for a solution.

"Really I should have been looking at my own habits – alcohol consumption, who I spent my time with, my screen time and my sleeping pattern.

"All these things can have a really negative impact on our wellbeing and so we need to take control of this.”

The Village Hotel seminar, on Thursday October 19 (6pm-10pm), includes Daniel O’Reilly, aka Dapper Laughs, who will talk about his mental health struggles and addiction.

Other speakers are Kady Gummerson (The Empowerment Queen), Tyler D’Cruz, Maxine Bailey-Green (The Max Effect), Hannah Murray (Beautiful Mind Support CIC), Joanna McGee (Published Author), Daniel James (The Prime Life Project), Cherelle Khassal (a current Portsmouth Women footballer) and George Carnell (United Minds).

Bianca added: “Mindset Maintenance is all about powerful storytelling and equipping people with the tools that people can use in their own wellbeing toolbox.

"Having a wellbeing toolbox looks different to everyone, what might be in my toolbox, might not be in yours.

"You might like going for a run, but I don't like running, I can't stand it! I'd rather go to the gym and lift some weights.”