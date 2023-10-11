News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Keir Starmer Labour conference speech crashed by protester
Labour Party vows to turn NHS "on its head" with fundamental reform
UK airport suspends flights after huge blaze rips through car park
Four British men freed by Taliban after being detained in Afghanistan
Three people in critical condition after plane crash in Norfolk
Holly Willoughby quits This Morning

Comedian Dapper Laughs among the speakers at Mindset Maintenance’s first-ever Portsmouth wellbeing seminar

A wellbeing seminar takes place in Portsmouth next week featuring comedian Dapper Laughs and eight other live speakers.
By Simon Carter
Published 11th Oct 2023, 10:11 BST- 2 min read
Bianca Brathwaite, centre, award recipient of 'Inspirational Role Model' with hosts 'The Fabulous Josh' and Tamzin Cormican at Inspirational Women of Portsmouth Awards earlier this yearBianca Brathwaite, centre, award recipient of 'Inspirational Role Model' with hosts 'The Fabulous Josh' and Tamzin Cormican at Inspirational Women of Portsmouth Awards earlier this year
Bianca Brathwaite, centre, award recipient of 'Inspirational Role Model' with hosts 'The Fabulous Josh' and Tamzin Cormican at Inspirational Women of Portsmouth Awards earlier this year

The event, at the Village Hotel, is the first of its kind hosted by city-based not-for-profit organisation Mindset Maintenance.

Founded by Bianca Brathwaite, winner of the ‘Inspirational Role Model’ award at the Inspirational Women of Portsmouth ceremony earlier this year, Mindset Maintenance has evolved into a beacon of support since its inception during the early days of lockdown.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mindset Maintenance is run by Bianca and her team of mental wellbeing professionals and advocates, providing workshops in the community and for businesses, focusing on self-development and wellbeing.

Drawing from her own experiences, Biana emphasises the need to scrutinize personal habits, including factors often overlooked but with profound impacts on mental health.

Most Popular

Bianca said: “I remember going to the doctor and speaking about how low I was and looking for a solution.

"Really I should have been looking at my own habits – alcohol consumption, who I spent my time with, my screen time and my sleeping pattern.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"All these things can have a really negative impact on our wellbeing and so we need to take control of this.”

The Village Hotel seminar, on Thursday October 19 (6pm-10pm), includes Daniel O’Reilly, aka Dapper Laughs, who will talk about his mental health struggles and addiction.

Other speakers are Kady Gummerson (The Empowerment Queen), Tyler D’Cruz, Maxine Bailey-Green (The Max Effect), Hannah Murray (Beautiful Mind Support CIC), Joanna McGee (Published Author), Daniel James (The Prime Life Project), Cherelle Khassal (a current Portsmouth Women footballer) and George Carnell (United Minds).

Bianca added: “Mindset Maintenance is all about powerful storytelling and equipping people with the tools that people can use in their own wellbeing toolbox.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Having a wellbeing toolbox looks different to everyone, what might be in my toolbox, might not be in yours.

"You might like going for a run, but I don't like running, I can't stand it! I'd rather go to the gym and lift some weights.”

Tickets, priced at £25, are available for purchase until October 18. Visit www.mindset-maintenance.co.uk

Related topics:Portsmouth