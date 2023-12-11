Comfort and Joy campaign celebrating its 21st anniversary of helping ‘those on the margins’ of society

The Comfort and Joy campaign is celebrating its 21st anniversary this year.

Since being launched, the Churches Homeless Action Christmas Voucher Scheme has raised a stunning £200,000 for local agencies supporting those on the margins.

Father Bob White, vicar at St Mary’s Church in Fratton, recalled how the scheme was founded.

“Over 20 years ago, at a Portsmouth Housing Association meeting, two people chatted at the coffee break,” he said.

“That short conversation led to the development of the Churches Homeless Action Voucher Scheme.

“The conversation was around what was a common factor for those who were homeless – rough sleeping, sofa surfing, in refuges, asylum seekers etc.

“The two factors that were identified lie at the heart of the scheme.

“The first is that the gift of choice is one we take for granted, but which those who are on the margins do not often have.

“The gifts generously given by others, may not be what the individual would choose for themselves.

“The second was that those who are in the margins and homeless are not just a statistic, or a nuisance, or a ‘them’; but they are human beings like us and in each of them Christians believe we see the image of God.”

Asa result, the Comfort and Joy scheme has two elements:

*The gathering of vouchers or gift cards for £5 or £10 so that those who receive them can chose what they have;

*The sharing of a Christmas card and a personal message, recognising common humanity.

“These two elements have then been shared with local charities and groups who support those who are homeless,” Father Bob continued.

“Each year we hear of how much this simple scheme means to those who receive the gift cards and greeting and how precious they are.

“In a time of increasing worries and concerns about finance, food, fuel and wellbeing, we hope to be able to share this precious gift and greeting with as many as we can.”

If you would like to make a donation, please send your Christmas Card (in an unsealed envelope) and gift cards to :

The Deanery office, St Faith’s Church, Crasswell Street, Portsmouth PO1 1HT.

Ideally all donations would be received by Wednesday December 13, but organisers will continue to distribute after Friday December 15, when a Carol Sing In is being held at noon at St Mary’s Church to distribute what has been collected.

This year, the Comfort and Joy scheme is hoping to support:

Two Saints: The vouchers would benefit the Two Saints Portsmouth services such as adult services, Hope House, also Young People’s services such as the Foyer and in addition to mental health services in the city.

A spokesperson said: “The vouchers make a huge difference at Christmas to all our clients who receive them as give them the gift of choice and freedom to choose what to purchase based on their personal needs.

"This can be to meet their basis needs such as food and clothing or allows them to buy a loved one a gift at Christmas which they ordinarily may not be able to do.”

SDA: Stop Domestic Abuse provide practical and emotional support to victims of domestic abuse living in Portsmouth, accommodating up to 21 women and 32 children in four refuges and also supporting women, children, young people and men living in their own homes.

The charity work with Portsmouth City Council and Two Saints to provide support to homeless women staying in respite rooms who have been victims of domestic abuse.

In the last year they have supported over 400 women, children, young people and men affected by domestic abuse in Portsmouth.

Roberts Centre: Over the years thousands of families and vulnerable single people supported by the Roberts Centre have benefitted from the kindness of those who support the Churches Homeless Action Voucher scheme.

A spokesperson said: “Never in the 34 years of the Roberts Centre’s existence has the kindness and compassion of those who make the Voucher scheme a reality been more important.

"At different times we all need the help of others and in these challenging times there seem too many more people who would benefit from the kindness of others.

"The Roberts Centre has expanded our range of beneficiaries over the past year, across our 15 services we support well over 1,000 families and households a year.

“Thank you, because we can only help because you do.”

Catherine Booth House: A residential Centre for 24 families with high support needs. The vouchers are shared between the families (amount dependent of number in family) helping the parents to ensure the children and indeed themselves have the best possible Christmas.

SSJ: Pre Covid they were supporting rough sleeping who were accessing the homeless day service, to have access to basic needs and necessities such as food, washing facilities as well as access to 1:1 support from support worker and potentially a night bed etc.

Since Covid, three additional services have been put in place which are tagged to the homeless day service.

A spokesperson said: “We are currently supporting homeless people who have been placed in the temporary accommodations. We have 45 rooms at Kingsway, 41 rooms at The Registry, 19 Rooms at Elm Grove and around 30-35 rough sleepers as we still have a day service provision for people who are still rough sleeping.

“The idea now is that we support clients to gain skills to move through the pathway and end up in more permanent accommodation, as opposed to temporary.”

Sunday Suppers and Friday Fridge: They are open to allcomers for a hot meal, some food to take away, hot and cold drinks, a haircut occasionally, and an opportunity to sit down and talk. They peak at about 60 guests (averaging around 45-50) but at Christmas time get very busy.

Portsmouth Churches Housing: PCHA have three hostels, two supporting 24 young homeless families, and one hostel supporting seven homeless single women.

Life House: A spokesperson said: “We aim to create an environment of compassion and care, where people feel they belong, are accepted; and where they can build a sense of self-worth and confidence – a place where we can be generous with our time, energy and practical resources, where we can go the extra mile.”

Friends without Borders: Providing support to those who are asylum seekers and refugees in the area.

Hope into Action: Providing supported housing in the city.

Portsmouth City of Sanctuary: A local humanitarian organisation providing support to local asylum seekers and refugees.

A spokesperson said: “We provide casework support and integration support to over 600 asylum seekers in the city, some of whom receive as little as £8 per week from the Home Office.

“We run a weekly multi-agency hub, the Refugee Sanctuary hub provides casework support, English lessons, art sessions and other key agencies who provide specialist advice for local refugees and asylum seekers.