In a statement posted on LinkedIn, a spokesperson for the chain said: "Our Portsmouth store buildout is in full swing, and we're thrilled to announce that it'll soon be opening its doors to the vibrant Portsmouth community. As our furthest venture in the South, we can't wait to bring our exceptional products and services even closer to you. While we're proud of our widespread presence across England with branches in various regions, including the bustling cities of London, Manchester, and Birmingham, we still have many territories left that are untapped, especially in the South and SouthWest of England. We're dedicated to serving communities all over the UK, and are actively seeking franchise partners to expand our reach to ensure that everyone has access to our exceptional offerings."