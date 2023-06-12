News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nicola Sturgeon statement in full after release following arrest
Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi dies aged 86
Three British passengers confirmed dead after Egypt dive boat fire
Radio 2 in the Park 2023 festival location revealed
British girl, aged 11, shot dead in France
Ofsted's changes to school inspection system after headteacher's death

‘Community spaces can be a lifeline’ – Portsmouth’s Spark hub boosted by Asda Foundation grant

Portsmouth’s Spark Community Space is celebrating large financial windfall towards a brand new heating system for their community hub.
By Simon Carter
Published 12th Jun 2023, 10:15 BST- 2 min read
Spark Community Space receive a giant cheque foe £25,000 from The Asda FoundationSpark Community Space receive a giant cheque foe £25,000 from The Asda Foundation
Spark Community Space receive a giant cheque foe £25,000 from The Asda Foundation

The Asda Foundation informed 31 different community groups nationwide that their Spaces and Places grant application had been successful.

The grants total over £600,000, ranging between £10,000 and £25,000 with the aim of improving community spaces in local communities across the UK.  

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Spark Community Space is a registered charity, based in Southsea, which was launched in October 2020 by Becki Simmons.

Asda Portsmouth Community Champion, Danielle Dean, told Spark that they were being awarded the maximum £25,000 grant.

Most Popular

In addition to paying for a new heating system, the cash will also go towards creating a social media suite.

Danielle, together with store manager Joe and community lead Catherine, presented the Spark team with a big cheque.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Danielle said: ‘Anyone is welcome at Spark at anytime. It is a pay-as-you-can afford space. They serve tea and coffee, toasties and cake. Having heating will mean the space can be used all-year round and will be a place of warmth and friendship.

‘The social media suite will be used to teach people, old and young, how to navigate social media.

‘I've been working with Becki for the last two years and it’s been a pleasure to see the group grow.

‘What started with a small donation of cake for a weekly coffee morning has developed into funding a heating system and social media suite.’

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The criteria for the funding included costs to go towards renovations, repairs or transforming outdoor spaces, with projects ranging from upgrading a community kitchen and café, to roof repairs, to refurbishing a whole community building to improve accessibility, to creating an outdoor nature and sensory trail.

The challenges faced in local communities are complex and bigger than ever with the challenges to get appropriate space and the funding for general running expenses. It is often small, grassroots groups which are the lifeline for many, but funding is needed to ensure these vital spaces from where they operate don’t vanish from local communities.

Alexandra Preston, Asda Foundation Senior Manager, said: ‘Every community needs a safe inclusive space for people to be together and be themselves.

‘Community spaces can be a lifeline, but we know many are in desperate need of funding to maintain, develop and repair these spaces to enable community groups to continue delivering their vital services and activities.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘That’s where Asda Foundation have helped with funding at Spark Community Space.

We want to continue playing our part in uniting communities and reducing loneliness by improving community spaces for people to be together.’

Related topics:PortsmouthSouthsea