Company is cleaning up 40,000 tonnes of waste

A WASTE management business received enough waste in 2017 to fill 1,064 Olympic-sized swimming pools, nearly five Albert Halls and around 531,988,747 bottles of wine.

Despite the enormous amount of rubbish, CSG, based in Fareham, is making great strides in helping the environment after cutting its carbon dioxide emissions and increasing waste recycling.

Antony Gerken is the company’s permitting and compliance manager.

He said: ‘We are a progressive company and are proud that we use technology and energy-saving schemes to constantly improve our services and statistics.’