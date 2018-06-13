Conference to look at UK trade with India

Have your say

THE importance of trade, foreign investment, business and regulations between the UK and India is being explored at a conference this week.

Delegates from around the world will take part in the two-day event, hosted by the University of Portsmouth tomorrow and Friday, to look at trends, societal challenges and post-Brexit prospects.

Topics will include trade relations, rules and regulations, dispute-settlements and other investment issues.

Conference co-organiser Professor Leïla Choukroune said: ‘While India is celebrating 70 years of independence, Brexit puts the UK-India partnership for ‘shared values and global capability’ to a new fundamental test.

‘With government, business and civil society representatives attending, we are reaching out to a large audience and contributing to public debate, on-going trade negotiations and future treaties between India and the UK.’

The conference is jointly organised by the University of Portsmouth and the Institute of South Asian Studies (ISAS) of the National University of Singapore (NUS).