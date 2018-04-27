Construction firm scoops £3.5m school contract

Have your say

A CONSTRUCTION firm has won a £3.5m contract.

Amiri Construction, based in Fareham, scooped the multi-million pound deal to create an extension of the existing dining hall and kitchen at Lord Wandsworth College in Hook.

New �3.5m Catering Facilties for Top Hampshire Independent School''(from left) Architect Rollo Malcolm-Green, Headmaster Adam Williams, Amiri Director Mark Vincent and College Bursar Richard Gammage with image of the new catering facility.

The team will also be refurbishing the site, with work due to be completed by November 2018.

This won’t be the first time that Amiri have visited the campus.

In 2003, the team constructed a £625,000 music and drama block for the school.

In 2011, they created a teaching and learning space worth £1.6m.

Amiri director Mark Vincent said the specialist work in the education sector has contributed over £70m in project values for both private and state funded schools, colleges and universities.

The students and staff will soon be able to enjoy meals in the constructed contemporary dining areas and glassed wall extension, which will overlook a converted courtyard seating area, allowing people to dine al fresco.

As well as the big construction plans, architect Rollo Malcolm Green said that the existing brick building will receive external renovations.

These include the stone facades and features being cleaned and re-using the metal water down pipes so that the building keeps its original character.

Headmaster Adam Williams said he cannot wait to see the 650 college pupils and his teaching staff enjoying the ‘fantastic, modern venue’.