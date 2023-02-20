11 of the biggest companies you might not know are based in Portsmouth and Hampshire

From cruise liners to retailers, the county is certainly a diverse place when it comes to business. These are some of the biggest businesses in our area, but some data suggests people are becoming less attached to these big companies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sophie Roberts, managing director of Koozai and senior digital marketer, said: ‘Many shoppers are becoming less loyal to their preferred brands as the cost-of-living rises. This means that more online consumers are now turning to search engines like Google to shop around for better deals.

B&Q's head office is based in Eastleigh.

‘That may not be awful news for everyone. For some less well-known brands, it may even be a long-term opportunity to win over shoppers who may not have considered them in previous years.’

According to Google searches, these are the most popular Hampshire brands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

FatFace has a foundation store at the Meridian Shopping Centre in Havant - which is also the company's hometown.

A directory of vetted and recommended tradesfolk, Checkatrade is based in Portsmouth.

Portsmouth-based multi sport retailer Wiggle does a lot of community outreach projects.

Based in Southampton, P&O Cruises offer trips around the world. Pictured is an Excellence-class cruise ship, MS Iona.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Multinational technology company IBM has been based in Lakeside, Portsmouth for decades.

Like P&O, Carnival also has its head office in Southampton. Pictured is MV Carnival Pride at the entrance to Stornoway harbour.

Perhaps lesser known as a Hampshire company, gin manufacturer Bombay Sapphire is based in Laverstoke - between Basingstoke and Andover.

Bluebird Care is based in Havant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DIY and professional tool trader Draper Tools has been around for over 100 years, and is based in Chandler's Ford.