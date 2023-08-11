4 . Better access to the seafront for people with disabilities

Another comment said: “Proper disabled facilities for seafront with proper access to the sea.” Speaking to The News earlier this year, Laura Collinson, a wheelchair user and founding member of Portsmouth Disability Advisory Group, said: "Our dream would be to have a wooden promenade running along through the plants at Eastney so that you can get off the concrete promenade and get a little bit closer to the plants and actually sea the ocean." Pictured is a ramp installed on Southsea beach this year. Photo: -