12 ways Portsmouth residents would improve the city based on reader feedback - including a new theme park and tunnel to the Isle of Wight

We recently asked our readers how they would improve Portsmouth, and were met with a wide range of suggestions.
By Joe Buncle
Published 11th Aug 2023, 16:39 BST
Updated 11th Aug 2023, 16:46 BST

Hundreds of people commented on The News’ Facebook page with their suggestions for changes to the city which would improve the quality of life of its residents.

We’ve put together a list of some of the most popular ideas, from transport improvements to spectacular tourist attractions.

Here are 11 ways our readers would change Portsmouth:

Here is how you would improve the city.

Here is how you would improve the city. Photo: Adobe stock/ Contributed

One commenter suggested that a brand new theme park would be a fine addition to the city. They said: “An amusement Park like Thorpe Park or bigger.” Currently, fairground rides can be found at Clarence Pier and South Parade Pier on the Southsea seafront.

Several readers suggested that a stronger police presence would make Portsmouth feel like a safer place to live. One commented: “Just make it feel safe”.

Another comment said: “Proper disabled facilities for seafront with proper access to the sea.” Speaking to The News earlier this year, Laura Collinson, a wheelchair user and founding member of Portsmouth Disability Advisory Group, said: "Our dream would be to have a wooden promenade running along through the plants at Eastney so that you can get off the concrete promenade and get a little bit closer to the plants and actually sea the ocean." Pictured is a ramp installed on Southsea beach this year.

