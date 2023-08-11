12 ways Portsmouth residents would improve the city based on reader feedback - including a new theme park and tunnel to the Isle of Wight
We recently asked our readers how they would improve Portsmouth, and were met with a wide range of suggestions.
By Joe Buncle
Published 11th Aug 2023, 16:39 BST
Updated 11th Aug 2023, 16:46 BST
Hundreds of people commented on The News’ Facebook page with their suggestions for changes to the city which would improve the quality of life of its residents.
We’ve put together a list of some of the most popular ideas, from transport improvements to spectacular tourist attractions.
Here are 11 ways our readers would change Portsmouth:
